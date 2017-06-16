VHSE Kerala 1st allotment 2017 released at vhse.kerala.gov.in, check here

VHSE Kerala 1st allotment 2017: Candidates who have applied for allotment can check for their names from the official website. VHSE Kerala 1st allotment 2017: Candidates who have applied for allotment can check for their names from the official website.

VHSE Kerala 1st allotment 2017: Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VSHE) Kerala has published the first allotment for first year admissions to colleges in the state from the academic session of 2017-18. Candidates who have applied for allotment can check for their names from the official website.

VSHE announced that those who have received allotment should confirm their admission to the assigned college by 3pm on June 19, 2017. The plus one trial allotment was published recently which is given based on the students’ percentage in class 10. Read | Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment results 2017 declared: download from hscap.kerala.gov.in, click here

Steps to check VHSE first allotment 2017:

– Go to the official website of VHSE Kerala (vhse.kerala.gov.in).

– Click on the flashing notification that reads as “First Year VHSE Admission Started”.

– A new page will open. Click on “FIRST ALLOTMENT RESULTS” in the left hand corner.

– Enter your application number and date of birth in the fields provided and submit the data.

– Download the allotment and keep a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd