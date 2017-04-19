Vellore Institute of Technology to start functioning in Madhya Pradesh from August

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will start functioning in Madhya Pradesh from August this year.

VIT University Trustee and Vice Chancellor G Vishwanathan met MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday and informed him about certain developments, an official of the Public Relation Department said.

“The academic session of the university will commence from August this year,” Vishwanathan told PTI today.

The foundation stone for the new campus, at Kothri Kalan on Bhopal-Indore Highway in Sehore district, was laid by Chouhan last year.

The varsity is setting up its campus in over 100 acres area with an investment of Rs 500 crore in phases, Vishwanathan had earlier said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now