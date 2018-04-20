VBU results 2018 declared for UG and PG courses, check at vbu.ac.in

VBU results 2018: All those who had appeared for the exams can check their respective results at the official website — www.vbu.ac.in. All those who had appeared for the exams can check their respective results at the official website — www.vbu.ac.in.

VBU results 2018: The results of undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) courses have been released by the Vinoba Bhave University for 2017-19 batch. All those who had appeared for the exams can check their respective results at the official website — www.vbu.ac.in. In UG courses, results have been declared for Bachelor of Science Honours semester 2 and Science G semester 2 and in PG courses, results have been announced for MA (Master of Arts), MSc (Master of Science), MCom (Master of Commerce) semester 3 CBCS examination.

The exams were held in the month of February. Result has also be released for BEd first semester examination (2017-2019), held in the month of February.

VBU results 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Exam Result’

Step 3: Click on the desired result link

Step 4: In the provided field, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Due to some issue, the result page is not opening yet. Students are required to maintain patience and try again after sometime by refreshing the page. Vinoba Bhave University was established on September 17, 1992 and has its headquarters at Hazaribag, the administrative nerve-centre of North Chotanagpur Division of the State of Jharkhand. Students can join the university to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate courses in physical science, life science, earth science, social science, humanities, commerce, engineering, medical science, law, education, homeopathy and ayurveda.

