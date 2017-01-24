Varsity in Rajasthan to offer certificate, diploma courses on birds

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University here will offer certificate and diploma courses on birds from its new academic session starting from July, a top official said on Tuesday. University Vice Chancellor KC Sodani has given an approval for these courses after the organisation of the first of its kind “Bird Fair” in Ajmer by district administration with the assistance of Rajasthan Patrika newspaper.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The certificate course on “Basics of Ornithology” is for students who have passed 12th standard and diploma course on “Avian Diversities” for science graduate students, Praveen Mathur, the head of the department of Environmental Science of the university. Duration of both the courses will be of six months, as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Students will learn about bird watching, different bird species, technical knowledge, Physiology and migration of birds. Tours of different places will also be organised.

More than 50 birds were identified in Ajmer in which “Common Teal”, “Rough”, “Little Stent”, “Little Green Heron”, “White Throated”, “Kingfisher” were prominent ones.

“Greater Flamingo” also reached Ana Sagar Lake after a gap of two years. Many birds came from abroad this season.

Mathur said these courses will help students get employment in Forest and Eco tourism sectors and also as Environmental Consultant.