Mumbai University to set up offshore campus in US

The Mumbai University is going to set up an offshore campus in the US, Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh said at Mumbai on Thursday. One of the options before the varsity was to “purchase” an existing university in the US and turn it into MU’s offshore campus, he said.

During his recent visit to the country, he held meetings with potential partners for the project, Deshmukh told reporters at Mumbai.

“A direct presence in the US will help the University to form more associations and tie-ups with the institutes there. We can offer more international courses,” he said.