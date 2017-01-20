Varsity dedicated to plastics industry to offer B Tech, M Tech courses from 2018

A plastics research university, claimed to be completely paperless and eco-friendly, is slated to come up soon at Vapi in Gujarat with support of the state government. The Plastindia International University, to come up on a 37-acre campus at Vapi, located around 300 km from here, is expected to start from the next academic year and have 4-year B Tech, 2-year M Tech and doctorate programmes.

It would also conduct several short-duration management development programmes. The varsity is sponsored by Plastindia Foundation, an apex body of the country’s plastic industry.

It will be a completely paperless, eco-friendly, modern and research-driven university dedicated to one sector. It will feed talent to Indian plastics sector, having over 50,000 manufacturing units, a release said.

The varsity would also create specialised managerial and technical talent for the sector, it added.

