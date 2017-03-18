Varsities should remain free of intolerance: President Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee confers honorary degree on M S Swaminathan in Mumbai on Friday. Express Pranab Mukherjee confers honorary degree on M S Swaminathan in Mumbai on Friday. Express

Educational institutes are spaces for dialogue and should remain free from intolerance and hatred, President Pranab Mukherjee said at the University of Mumbai on Friday. “Universities and higher education institutions are the best fora for free exchange of views. There should be no room for intolerance, prejudice and hatred within the spaces of our educational institutions,” said Mukherjee, who was the chief guest at a special convocation at the varsity in the honour of agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan.

“They (the universities) must act as flag bearers for the coexistence of multiple views, thoughts and philosophies.’’ The President’s views assume significance amid the incidents of violence and dissent in educational institutions across the country over the past year.

The event was held to confer an honorary LLD (Doctor of Laws) on Swaminathan, who is known as the father of the Green Revolution. With the doctorate, the university recognised the efforts and the contributions of the scientist. The 92-year-old scientist and geneticist, who has been associated with the varsity for long expressed his gratitude.

He highlighted the calamities that riddle the Anthropocene era which has seen significant impact of human activity on the planet. He talked about global warming and consequent rising sea levels and depleting biodiversity. Swaminathan urged universities to design courses on the impact of global warming and help avoid its consequences.

