V-Cs of 17 new varsities meet President Kovind over teething issues

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

President Ram Nath Kovind met the Vice-Chancellors of 17 new central universities (CUs) on Saturday over teething issues being faced by them, including the uneven pace of campus development and faculty shortage.

Kovind, The Sunday Express has learnt, had invited the institution heads for a meeting after he learnt of the poor state of new CUs — set up after 2009 in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, South Bihar, Jharkhand, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Motihari and Bilaspur — during a Governors’ conference.

The 17 universities are suffering from acute shortage of teachers, with at least 30 per cent of faculty positions vacant at each institution. While the CU in Odisha has 84 per cent of its teaching posts vacant, central universities in Haryana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have 76, 67 and 61 per cent of their sanctioned positions, respectively, empty.

According to sources, most V-Cs attributed poor teacher recruitment to campus location. They also flagged delay in construction of permanent campuses. Ajay Narayan Jha, secretary in department of expenditure, was present at the meeting and was informed about the fund shortage.

“We need to equip these universities to become national assets and world-class institutions. If we cannot achieve this in a reasonable timeframe, we will be failing coming generations,” Kovind said in his speech on Saturday. At the end of the meeting, he proposed that another one be held in May to review progress. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, MoS for HRD Satyapal Singh, UGC chairman D P Singh and higher education secretary K K Sharma were present in the meeting.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App