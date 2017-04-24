V-C to push for PU inclusion in category of varsities that get 10 per cent annual increase in UGC grant

Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover at his office at Panjab University on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover at his office at Panjab University on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh

TO RESOLVE its financial crisis, the Panjab University authorities will push for its inclusion in the category of universities which get a 10 per cent annual increase in grant from University Grants Commission (UGC) under the Central budget head.

At a meeting with UGC, scheduled for April 26, Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover will also take up the Senate decision to lift the blanket ban on recruiting new faculty members in PU.

UGC in its Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in the Supreme Court and in its replies during the case hearing in Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that PU is the only state university getting a grant of over Rs 176 crore while the rest in India are getting a mere Rs 50 crore.

“Even if we manage to convince them to increase our grant of Rs 176 crore with the increase in the rate of inflation every year, that will be a very big thing for us. If tomorrow the central government by any chance reduces the budget of UGC, then how can we afford to ask for an increase in grant? So it becomes very important to become part of the annual increase in budget of UGC,” said Grover.

The university authorities will also avoid capping of grant from the UGC as it would lead to further increase in fee hike over the coming years as fee is only source of income available with the university. PU in its financial report submitted to the UGC has shown an increase in income, in proportion to increasing rate of expenditure every year. “The authorities had asked us to generate income. In accordance with the increase in expenditure which we have done, our remaining requirements can only be fulfilled by UGC,” added Grover.

V-C Grover and other senior university officials will hold a meeting with University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Among other things, Grover will also take up the issue to remove the blanket ban put on hiring of new faculty which was passed by the Senate. At present 44 seats are vacant after the retirement of reemployed teachers while the PU also has 33 seats vacant as associate professors and 19 as professors under Scheduled Caste category along with 17 as associate professors and nine professors under Scheduled Tribe. Overall a total of 1,370 posts are lying vacant at the Panjab University which the Senate now wants to be filled because PU is among the universities with the worst student-teacher ratio in the country.

On meeting Manpreet Badal

During his meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal to be held on April 25, Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover will ask the minister to increase the grant by 12.5 per cent every year by keeping 2013-2014 as the base year and has ruled out asking for special packages. At present, the Punjab government has frozen its grant to PU at Rs 20 crore.

“I’m going to meet him and will apprise him of the situations and complexities at hand with regard to the financial requirement of PU. However, we will ask them to increase the grant by 12.5 per cent. The Punjab government has taken care of two other universities and it is not easy for them, so I will only ask for special package after knowing what the government is planning to offer us,” said Grover.

‘Complete rollback of fee hike is not the solution’

Chandigarh: “Complete rollback of fee hike is not the solution for Panjab University and demanding it by indulging in violence is not at all acceptable,” said Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover.

Grover asserted that only a very small fraction of students are indulging in protests and are sustaining them for their small political gains while the vast majority of students studying on the campus understand the situation of PU.

“The students studying in Government College Sector 11 are paying a fee of Rs 11,000 or Rs 12,000 for a BA course and here they only want to pay Rs 2,200 for the same course. I fail to understand why. The fee hike has been done to match the rate of increase in expenditure of the budget which can’t be matched unless we increase the fee and the committee constituted has gone by it very scientifically,” added Grover.

On taking back the cases registered against the students, the V-C maintained that the committee formed by the university is trying its best to remove the names of the students who were involved in the incident.

“The committee constituted is studying every case and we are taking up case of students not involved with the police on a day-to-day basis. I’m going to do every thing I can to remove the names of innocent students from the cases registered against them,” said Grover.

