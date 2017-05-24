Uttarakhand UKSEE 2017 results to release soon at uktech.ac.in

UKSEE 2017 results: Enter your roll number to view the result UKSEE 2017 results: Enter your roll number to view the result

UKSEE 2017 results: The Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) will delcare the UKSEE 2017 result on the official website soon. UTU was conducted on May 13 and May 14, 2017. Thousands of candidates appeared for the entrance exam held to fill seats in the undergraduate degree courses in B.Pharma, BHMCT, MCA, MBA, M.Tech and M.Pharma, and also for the lateral entry to B.Tech, B.Pharma and MCA courses. The exam was conducted both offline and online mode.

The enginneering and pharmacy programmes aspirants can check results by following the steps written below:

Steps to download UKSEE 2017 results

Visit the official website mentioned above – uktech.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result section displayed on top

Click on UKSEE results 2017

Enter the details like hall ticket number, date of birth etc

The result will be displayed

Download and if needed, take a print out

The exam was conducted in nine places – Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee, Dwarahat, Srinagar, Gopeshwar, New Tehri and Pithoragarh.

UKSEE 2017 exam pattern: In the entrance examination, objective type questions were asked of 1 mark each. There was no negative marking.

