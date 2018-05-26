Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: How to check

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: The students can check the results through uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: The students can check the results through uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce the board results for both Class 10th and 12th on May 26. The students can check the results through uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in from 11 am. This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams. The high school examinations were conducted from March 6 to 24, while the intermediate examintions were held between March 5 to March 24, 2018.

Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will will be available at the websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The examination was conducted at around 1,309 examination centres across the state of Uttarakhand. Last year, the results were declared on May 25.

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the official websites uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: How to check via app

The result is available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

A major concern for the Board is the pass percentage of the students who write the exams. The pass percentage for both the classes, class 10 and 12 has not improved in the last many years. It has been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain. The board also introduced multiple choice questions this year for the very first time.

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

