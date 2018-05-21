UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: To be announced on May 26 at uaresults.nic.in at 11 am

UBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The examinations commenced from March 5. The examinations commenced from March 5.

UBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce the board results for both Class 10th and 12th on May 26 at 11 am. A total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, while the number of students who wrote the SSC exams was about 1,32,371. The high school examinations were conducted from March 6 to 24 and intermediate examintions were carried out from March 5 to 24, 2018.The results can be accessed through the official websites of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. Last year, the Board had announced the results on May 25.

A major concern for the Board is the pass percentage of the students who write the exams. The pass percentage for both the classes, class 10 and 12 has not improved in the last many years. It has been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain. The board also introduced multiple choice questions this year for the very first time.

UBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link – Class 10 results 2018 or Class 12 results 2017

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth, security code in the provided fields

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In case the website does not open due to heavy traffic, students may also check their respective scores at other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. A total of 1,309 examination centres were set up by the school education centre in the state of Uttarakhand, out of which 23 centres were declared sensitive. Majority of such centres were in Nainital, Chamoli and Haridwar, as said by the Hindustan Times. In all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, there were a total of 17,000 government schools.

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

