Uttarakhand UBES class 10, 12 exams 2017: Results to be announced tomorrow

Uttarakhand UBES class 10, 12 results 2017: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the results for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations tomorrow at 11 am. Students who have appeared for the state board exams can check their results from the official website of the board (see steps below to know how).

The state class 12 board exams were conducted from March 17 to April 10, 2017, while the class 10 boards were conducted from March 18 to April 10, 2017. More than 1.5 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams. About 1,71,220 students gave the class 10 boards in the state.

Last year, the Uttarakhand Board had announced the results on May 25. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad (Ramnagar – Nainital), conducts the board examination for Class 10 and 12 students. Students can check their results from ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and examresults.net/Uttarakhand.

Steps to download the UBSE class 10 and 12 results 2017:

– Go to the above mentioned websites.

– Click on the link for the Uttarakhand class 10 or 12 results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

