Uttar Pradesh Board exams 2017: Mass cheating at Ballia, Mathura schools

Girl students are cheating during the maths paper at a Ballia school in Uttar Pradesh Girl students are cheating during the maths paper at a Ballia school in Uttar Pradesh

In an embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh Board, Class 10 students were caught cheating on camera at a Ballia school today. As per ANI report, several students were seen copying maths paper from each other. Few students went outside their examination hall and exchanged notes.

Similar incident is reported in Mathura’s Radha Gopal Higher Secondary School where education mafia entered the exam hall to give chits to the students appearing for the maths paper.

Mass cheating is turning out to be an annual ritual in India. Last year too, hundreds of students sitting for UP Board examinations in Mathura were caught on camera passing notes. These students were freely seeking help from people outside the examination centres.

Among the most famous incidents was reported in 2015 in Bihar’s Vaishali district, when families/ friends of the candidates had climbed the walls of the exam hall and were providing answers to their wards.

To tackle cheating, UP Board had arranged CCTV cameras. But as reports suggest, the cameras were either not functioning properly or were inadequate.

Also a HT report claims that the UP Board has decided to re-examined answer sheets of all candidates who score over 90 per cent in their Class 12 or 10 exams this year.

Read | UP Board exams to begin from tomorrow, lack of invigilators cause worry

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd