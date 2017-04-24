Utkal University to declare Plus III results 2017 at 3 pm today

Utkal University results 2017: This year a total of 50,332 students had appeared for the Plus III exams Utkal University results 2017: This year a total of 50,332 students had appeared for the Plus III exams

Utkal University in Odisha will declare Plus III final year examinations 2017 results at 3 pm today on the official website. The University had conducted the undergraduate and postgraduate annual examination for all the three streams-Arts, Science and Commerce this year. To view results, students can log in to the official website.

The results will be released by the Utkal University’s Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar. In a week’s time, students will get their marksheets and certificates. As per Odisha Sun Times, the University has for the first time planned to dispatch ‘migration certificate’ of students to respective colleges.

This year a total of 50,332 students had appeared for the Plus III exams out of which maximum there are about 35,110 candidates from Arts stream, 9,966 were from Science and 5,256 were from Commerce stream.

Steps to download Utkal University results 2017

Visit the official website – utkaluniversity.nic.in

On the homepage, under the results section click on ‘UG results 2017’

A new page will open

Enter your roll number and other details

The results will be displayed

Take a print out for future reference

In case if a student had got compartment in First and Second Years, their results be be released on May 31.

Read | Top 25 universities in India: NIRF ranking 2017

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd