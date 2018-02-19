UTET 2017 results declared at ubse.uk.gov.in

UTET 2017 results available at ubse.uk.gov.in UTET 2017 results available at ubse.uk.gov.in

UTET 2017 results: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the results of the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can download their score from the official website of the Board (ubse.uk.gov.in).

The exam was conducted on December 15, 2017 in two phases — the first phase held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second session conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The paper will be held at 172 centres in 29 cities across the country.

UTET 2017 results, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UTET 2017 results link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details like registration number, password

Step 5: Download the result and if needed, take a print out

