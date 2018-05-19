UT issues notice to 135 college teachers

PU Administrative Block. (Express Archives) PU Administrative Block. (Express Archives)

The UT Administration has issued a notice to 135 college teachers on Friday, stating that their PhD increments would be withdrawn if they failed to explain why they completed their theses without UGC-approved pre-PhD course work.

In a notice dated May 17 and approved by the education secretary, the teachers have been asked to reply with supporting documents through the college principal by June 4 at 3 pm, failing which “it will be presumed you have nothing to say and the order granting the benefit of PhD increments will be withdrawn”.

The UGC after 2006 changed the rules and regulations for awarding PhD and said that it would only give increment to those who completed mandatory pre-PhD coursework which includes a six-month training on research skills. This puts in jeopardy the PhDs of at least 200 teachers and scholars, who finished their degree or enrolled for PhD or submitted their theses before July 11, 2009.

Despite numerous representations for clarification, the university told them that they would not be required to do the mandatory coursework. The Dean of Research had also issued a circular to this effect on March 1, 2011.

The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) held an emergency meeting to discuss the notice received by some teachers. Dr Himanshu, District Council Secretary, PCCTU, said, “We will meet again on Monday to decide a further course of action. After so much hard work, they are now questioning our qualifications. I don’t understand if these increments are being granted all over the country, then why not here?”

According to the UGC rules of 2010, the higher education regulator admits five increments at the entry level of recruitment as assistant professor possessing a PhD in relevant discipline from a university with prescribed registration, external evaluation and coursework. Teachers with PhD while in-service are entitled to three increments with the prescribed qualifications.

While college teachers have been getting increments for the past three years, it is not the same with university teachers, more so after UGC categorically clarified that no increments would be given to those who enrolled in PhD before 2009.

Prof Manoj Kumar, a member of the academic council, said, “This is a source of harassment for us. We trusted the university with this. If the university does not follow UGC rules, where does it leave us?” He added that he too was issued the notice even though he had enrolled for PhD in 2005 and completed it in 2011. But the university had clearly told him that he was not required to do the coursework. “GNDU, Punjabi University, Punjab Agriculture University are all giving increments. They must consult their auditors too; why didn’t they withdraw increments?” asked Kumar.

The increment, he said, was 3 per cent of a teacher’s basic salary. “It’s up to PU to defend itself. They’ve not been giving it to university teachers and now they want to recover from us too.” A university official said the auditor had objections, but this was a matter of equivalence. If PhD qualifications were according to older rules, then why not the increments, asked the official. “The university is saying these older rules should just be followed during the appointment, not for the benefit,” he added.

On April 1, the Senate also clarified the issue after Punjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) and PCCTU submitted a representation for the same. Sources claimed that the Vice Chancellor told the finance secretary that while increments were being given to college teachers, the auditor was holding back increments of university teachers. So, the increments of college teachers have been withdrawn too.

PUTA President Prof Rajesh Gill said, “It’s a sad day for teachers. The V-C told me that the resolution was passed and he was in touch with the finance secretary to at least grant teachers four and two increments instead of five and three. He said if the finance secretary has objections, we’ll get it passed through the Board of Finance.” She added that the Senate resolution was required for the court case for teachers, but they recorded it incorrectly and failed to provide the video recording of Senate proceedings. “The teachers will have to take this matter to court now. What has the university done to help them? They sent the minutes of the April 1 Senate meeting on May 8 which shows they are not serious,” further stated Gill.

