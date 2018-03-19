Use Centre’s schemes while setting-up own business: Kovind to IITians

President Kovind. (File photo) President Kovind. (File photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind today asked the IITians to make use of the Centre’s schemes that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship when setting up ventures of their own. “I am sure that many of you would consider setting up your own ventures to give shape to your innovative ideas. In doing so, avail the benefits of Government of India schemes that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship,” Kovind said while delivering the sixth convocation address of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar.

Asking the technocrats to become creators of economic value and jobs through their enterprise, Kovind said, “being an IITian, you should aspire to achieve the best not only for yourself and your families but also for society and the nation and the world at large”.

Noting that there are several challenges facing the young IITians, he said that they should aspire to be the best in all areas that matter, be it teaching, research, social impact or having the best of infrastructure.

“This will not be an easy task but it is not impossible either,” the president said. Kovind also asked the IITians to give back to the society and help the underprivileged and deprived sections to improve their quality of life. “You as IITians are fortunate to have received world-class education. There is a moral obligation to pay back, and to help those who are less privileged – in whichever manner the individual prefers,” he said.

The president emphasised that it would be ideal if this process of paying back enriches education and scholarship at the grassroots level of our society and we all must strive to contribute to the society in our own little way.

Noting that IIT-Bhubaneswar has taken some initiatives in this regard, Kovind said the institute has adopted six villages and has undertaken certain technological and educational initiatives to improve the quality of life of the villagers.

Referring to a meeting he had with the directors of the IITs, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) two weeks back, the president said “the deliberations reassured me that the IITs are taking all necessary steps to augment their capacities in order to further strengthen their position among the world’s best institutes of science and technology”.

The president also inaugurated the ICT-IOC (Institute of Chemical Technology –Indian Oil Corporation) Bhubaneswar campus and laid the foundation stone of the Skill Development Institute of Oil PSUs.

The ICT-IOC campus would offer a five-year integrated M Tech programme after class 12, an executive M Tech programme for industrial personnel, and a PhD programme. In addition, it will be a hub for high-end research and innovation as well as support skill development in fields such as chemical engineering, petrochemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals and energy.

The Skill Development Institute (SDI), on the other hand, will offer youngsters short courses on a spectrum of skills ranging from simple to complex ones related to Artificial Intelligence, 3D printing and Advanced Robotics. SDI Bhubaneswar will be India’s first Skill Development Institute in hydrocarbons. Kovind expressed happiness that the institute aims to train about 50,000 youth over the next 10 years.

The president complimented Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for extending full support to make these two projects possible.

