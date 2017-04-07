AKTU UPSEE admit card 2017 to be released today at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE admit card 2017: The exam will be in April UPSEE admit card 2017: The exam will be in April

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will release the admit cards for undergraduate entrance examination today. The last date to fill the application for the UPSEE 2017 was on March 20, 2017. The exam will be conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on April 16, 22, and 23, 2017 at various centres across the state.

The results are likely to be declared on or before May 30. The successful students will get admissions into degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges.

Steps to download UPSEE admit card 2017

Log on to the official website

Click on the link displaying admit card for UG/Admit card for PG

Submit your application number and password

Click on sign in

Save your admit card and remember to carry it in the exam hall.

The exams will be conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

