UPTU UPSEE 2018: Answer keys released, check upsee.nic.in

UPSEE 2018: The candidates can download the answer keys through the official website, upsee.nic.in UPSEE 2018: The candidates can download the answer keys through the official website, upsee.nic.in

UPSEE 2018: The answer keys for the UPSEE 2018 examination has been released on Sunday on the official website, upsee.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys by visiting the official website.

The examination was held on April 29 for admission to First Year of B Tech courses, B.Arch. / B.Des. / B.Pharm. /BHMCT/BFAD/BFA. The state level entrance exam was conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university.

As per reports, nearly 1.78 lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination. UPSEE counselling 2018 process will start from June 25, 2018 onwards. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for the qualified candidates. The aspirants have to first register online and then the AKTU will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores.

Steps to check UPSEE 2018 answer keys

Visit the official website, upsee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link, Paper I PCM Code AA Answer Key

A pdf with answer keys will open

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The examination was conducted at various centes of Uttar Pradesh, Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Ghaziabad, and other centres. The online examination was conducted at Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bareilly, and other centres.

About UPSEE

Conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU, it is a state level undergraduate engineering entrance exam for admission to 1.50 lakh seats including around 4,000 government college seats.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd