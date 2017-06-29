AKTU UPSEE first allotment results 2017 to release today at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE 2017 result: The allotment will be done on the basis of merit list and the choices filled by the aspirants during choice filling process UPSEE 2017 result: The allotment will be done on the basis of merit list and the choices filled by the aspirants during choice filling process

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh (AKTU), Lucknow will release the first allotment result and seat confirmation today at upsee.nic.in. The counselling process for admission in the engineering colleges had started on June 24. The allotment will be done on the basis of merit list and the choices filled by the aspirants during choice filling process. The online choice filling process concluded on June 26, 2017 Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2017.

AKTU UPSEE allotment results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above (upsee.nic.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘first seat allotment result’ flashing in the middle of the page

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration number and security code

Step 4: Take a print out of the results and keep a copy for further reference

From today till July 2, the candidates can now freeze, float or withdraw the seats alloted to them. In the freeze option, an aspirant who is satisfied with the presently allotted seat to him and does not want to be considered for upgradation of seat in any subsequent rounds of counselling, is required to opt for the freeze option. The registration fee submitted by the candidate will be adjusted against Institute fee at the time of admission in the allotted institute of the candidate.

The candidate, after exercising this option must download and print his/her provisional allotment letter.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd