AKTU semester exams 2017: Download admit cards at aktu.ac.in

AKTU semester exams 2017: The students can download the admit cards from the official website. AKTU semester exams 2017: The students can download the admit cards from the official website.

AKTU semester exams 2017: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the admit cards of the semester examination scheduled to begin from May 12. The students can download the admit cards from the official website.

As per a report of Amar Ujala, the University from this semester exam will send the question paper online to avoid any malpractice. Also many times the number of questions papers fall short. Therefore, now just few minutes before the exam begins, the university will send code to the colleges. They can then download and take print out of the question papers as per requirement.

Read | AKTU UPSEE 2017: Release dates for admit cards changed, check details here

Earlier, the colleges used to receive question papers through post office 45 minutes before the exam. The students can download the admit cards from the official website by following the steps given below:

Steps to download AKTU admit card 2017:

Log on to the official website – aktu.ac.in

Click on the link displaying admit card

Submit your registration number and password

Click on sign in

Save your admit card and remember to carry it in the exam hall.

For more stories on AKTU, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd