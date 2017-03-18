UPTET results 2016 declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET results 2016: The UP Basic Education Board has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). The exam was conducted on February 2, 2016.

The TET entrance examination is required to procure teaching jobs in government schools for classes 1 to 8. The exam, conducted on December 19, in two batches was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm (for teachers of classes 6 to 8) followed by the second batch from 2.30 pm to 5 pm (for teachers of classes 1 to 5).

The test was held across 858 venues in all 75 districts of the state. A total of 7,55,889 candidates had registered to take the UPTET 2016.

Steps to check UPTET Result 2016

Visit the official website of UPTET

Click on the link ‘UPTET 2016 Results’

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and save the results along with merit list

