UPTET 2017 revised result declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2017 result: The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has released the result of the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) today at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The exam was held on October 15. However, the result was cancelled due to some ambiguity in the UPTET 2017 answer key. After court’s order, candidates got grace marks and a total of 52423 candidates have qualified the UPTET 2017. A total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the UPTET 2017 but only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit.

UPTET eligibility certificates will be provided to the candidates who have qualified the exam. Those obtaining 60 per cent of the total marks would be considered qualified for recruitment.

UPTET 2017, here’s how you can check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UPTET 2017 result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter all the relevant details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In January, petitions were filed by hundreds of Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test-2017 (UPTET) candidates to evaluate their answer sheets which was dismissed by the Allahabad High court. The results were declared on December 15 and over 1000 candidates found the same as invalid on the website. It was reported that results of all those candidates who had left the space empty or filled the wrong circle for registration number, roll number booklet series number on OMR sheets were not declared.

The exam was held on October 15 at 1,634 centres, 570 for primary level and 1,064 for the upper primary level. The answer keys were out in the same month. UPTET is mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level.

