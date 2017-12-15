UPTET 2017 results updates: Results likely to be declared today at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET results 2017: Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam UPTET results 2017: Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

UPTET 2017 result: The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority is expected to release the results of the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) today at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. As per Amar Ujala report, the results are likely to be out on December 15. However, the officials have not announced a date yet. The exam was held on October 15.

To check scores, the candidates have to visit the official website, and on the homepage, click on the UPTET 2017 results link. Then enter your registration number and other details. The result will be displayed.

A total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the UPTET 2017 but only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit. Of them, 3,49,192 for primary and 6,27,568 for upper primary had registered for the exam.

UPTET is now mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level.

As per reports, some candidates raised an objection over a Sanskrit and Urdu question when the answer keys were released. The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has accepted the queries and those who have attempted the question is likely to get one mark each.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd