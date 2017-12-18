UPTET 2017: Results of over 1000 candidates shown invalid, question raised over OMR sheets

UPTET 2017: Results of various candidates displayed as invalid Results of various candidates displayed as invalid

UPTET 2017: Results of over 1000 candidates, who had appeared for the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), were displayed as invalid on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority had declared the results on December 15. Results of all those candidates are not being displayed who had left the space empty or filled the wrong circle for registration number, roll number booklet series number on OMR sheets.

As per sources, OMR sheets of all those who had filled the details wrong were not even investigated.

According to HT report, 17.34 per cent candidates qualified at primary level and 7.87 per cent candidates cleared the exam at upper primary level.

The exam was held on October 15. The test was held at 1,634 centres, 570 for primary level and 1,064 for the upper primary level. A total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the test but only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit. As per reports, eight people were also caught impersonating in the exam while many candidates reported of errors in the admit card.

About UPTET

UPTET is now mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level.

The examination was conducted in two parts – one for teachers of classes 1 to 5 another for those of class 6 and 8. Those who will qualify the exam, will be eligible for five years to apply for the teaching posts.

