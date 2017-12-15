UPTET 2017 result now available at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, steps to check

UPTET 2017 result has been declared at the official website UPTET 2017 result has been declared at the official website

UPTET 2017: The result of the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has been declared today, on December 15, by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the website. The official confirmation on how many have successfully cleared the exam is awaited. The test was held at 1,634 centres, 570 for primary level and 1,064 for the upper primary level.

UPTET 2017, here’s how you can check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UPTET 2017 result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter all the relevant details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the UPTET 2017 but only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit. As per reports, eight people were caught impersonating in the exam while many candidates reported of errors in the admit card.

The examination was conducted in two parts – one for teachers of classes 1 to 5 another for those of class 6 and 8. Those who will qualify the exam, will be eligible for five years to apply for the teaching posts. The answer keys of the same were also released some days back.

UPTET eligibility certificates will be provided to the candidates who have qualified the exam. Those obtaining 60 per cent of the total marks would be considered qualified for recruitment.

