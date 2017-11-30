UPTET 2017 result date and time: Result likely to be declared by today evening

UPTET 2017 result will be out at upbasiceduboard.gov.in UPTET 2017 result will be out at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2017 result: The results of the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is expected to release today at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The exam was held on October 15 and the answer keys were released in the same month.

Some candidates raised an objection over a Sanskrit and Urdu question which was accepted by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority. Therefore, those who have attempted the question is likely to get one mark each. As per a Navbharat Times report, the secretary of Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, Sutta Singh has said that the results are likely to be out by November 30.

The final answer keys will be available until November 30. The test was held at 1,634 centres, 570 for primary level and 1,064 for the upper primary level.

A total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the UPTET 2017 but only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit. Of them, 3,49,192 for primary and 6,27,568 for upper primary had registered for the exam.

UPTET 2017 results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official page – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: There will be separate links for primary and upper primary papers

Step 3: Click on the relevant results link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Download and take a print out of results

