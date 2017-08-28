UPTET 2017: Application process begins at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, apply by September 8

UPTET 2017: The basic education department will release the answer keys on the official website on October 17 UPTET 2017: The basic education department will release the answer keys on the official website on October 17

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has invited eligible candidates to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). Interested candidates have to apply online and the official website if UPTET is upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The last date to submit application is by September 8, 2017. The exam will be conducted on October 15, 2017.

The contractual teachers or the Shiksha Mitra can also appear for TET to claim their eligibility for the post of teachers in primary schools.

Steps to apply for UPTET 2017

Step 1: Log in to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPTET link

Step 3: There will be a link for notification, application and other links.

Step 4: Click on the ‘apply online’ link

Step 5: Enter the details required like name, education details, photo etc

Step 6: Save it

Step 7: Pay the fees

Step 8: Get the print out of registration and save it with you till the result declaration

Important dates

Application process begins: August 25, 2017

Last date for registration: September 8, 2017 till 6:00 pm

Last date to submit application fee: September 11, 2017

Last date to complete online application process: September 13, 2017 till 6:00 pm

Correction in application form: September 15, 2017 (12:00 pm) to September 19, 2017 (till 6:00 pm)

The basic education department has also announced that the answer key will be released on the official website on October 17. Candidates can raise objections from October 21. The result will be processed within two months of the exam.

Exam pattern: The education department will conduct two papers — one for teachers for class 1 to 5 and one for class 6 to 8. Those aspirants who meet the eligibility for both papers can submit options for both the papers. The exam will consist of objective type questions.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd