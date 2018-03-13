UPSSSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 652 vacancies, salary Rs 29200-112400

UPSSSC notification is available at upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC notification is available at upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) today released a notification to fill 652 regional youth development officer posts. The online registration process has started from March 13 and the fees can be deposited from March 15 onwards. The candidates can check the official website — upsssc.gov.in. Out of 652 posts, 42 vacancies are available for physical education instructor positions.

Pay scale: The regional youth development officer salary is Rs 29200-112400 while for the gym instructor posts, pay scale is Rs 35400-112400.

The application fees for general category and OBC is Rs 125 while SC/ ST categoy candidates have to pay Rs 65. They physically challenged category is Rs 25.

Eligibility: The candidates should have completed graduation from a recognised university. The physical education instructor should hold a D.PEd/ B.PEd in physical education.

Age: The age of the applicant should be between 21 years to 40 years. There is a five years of age relaxation for reserved category.

UPSSSC recruitment 2018, here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification section

Step 3: Read the entire notification and click on apply

Step 4: Fill the required details like your name, education profile and submit it

Step 5: Submit the application fees

Step 6: Take a print out of the registration slip and keep it at some safe place.

