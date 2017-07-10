UPSEE second allotment results 2017 released at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE second allotment results 2017: UPSEE 2017 was conducted from April 16 to April 23. UPSEE second allotment results 2017: UPSEE 2017 was conducted from April 16 to April 23.

UPSEE second allotment results 2017: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh (AKTU) has released the second allotment list for admission through Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the second allotment result from the official website of UPSEE.

The counselling activities began from June 19 and will carry on till August 2, while “spot counselling” for government colleges will take place from August 6 to 15 this year. UPSEE 2017 was conducted from April 16 to April 23 and Prabhakar Bindal of Meerut bagged the first place, closely followed by Rohan Gupta of Lucknow who got the second rank and Divyansh Coudhary of Greater Noida came third. Read | UPSEE first allotment results 2017 released, click here

UPSEE important dates:

First round- June 19 to July 2

Second round- July 3 to July 10

Third round- July 11 to July 17

Fourth round- July 19 to July 25

Fifth round- July 31 to August 5

Provisional allotment letter and reporting at institute- July 26 to July 29

Vacancy Details by institute on ERP- July 30

Spot counselling- August 6 to August 15

Steps to check UPSEE 2017 second allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UPSEE (upsee.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for “Round 2: seat allotment result”.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin to sign in.

Step 4: Check the allotment and save a copy of the results for further reference.

