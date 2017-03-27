UPSEE 2017: Form correction process begins, check here

UPSEE 2017: The correction system will allow any information to be updated other than the application number, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s name and date of birth. UPSEE 2017: The correction system will allow any information to be updated other than the application number, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s name and date of birth.

The A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has started the form correction process for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017. Candidates who need to make corrections in their application forms can do so from the official UPSEE website from today.

Candidates should also note that the last date to correct their application form is in two days— March 29, 2017. The correction system will allow any information to be updated other than the application number, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s name and date of birth.

“If correction is made, the Revised Confirmation Page will be generated,” a notice by the exam coordinator, Kuldeep Sahai, said. Candidates can take the print out of the Revised Confirmation Page after their form has been updated.

Steps to correct the UPSEE form:

– Go to the official website for UPSEE (upsee.nic.in).

– Click on the tab for the correction of the application form (choose between undergraduate and postgraduate forms).

– Sign in by filling in your application number, password and the security pin.

– Click on “sign in”.

– Make the necessary corrections and submit the changes.

– Take a print out of the “Revised Confirmation Page” for further reference.

For more stories on UPSEE 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd