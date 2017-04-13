AKTU UPSEE 2017: Check admit cards for missing barcodes, wrong adresses

AKTU UPSEE 2017: The correct address is “Lucknow Institute of Technology, Near CRPF Centre, BIJNORBANTHARA ROAD, Lucknow – 226002”. AKTU UPSEE 2017: The correct address is “Lucknow Institute of Technology, Near CRPF Centre, BIJNORBANTHARA ROAD, Lucknow – 226002”.

AKTU UPSEE 2017: Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh has released a notification regarding the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017. It informed candidates that a number of admit cards do not have bar codes.

The university has asked candidates to check their admit cards and take another print out of the hall ticket in case the bar code is missing. It also notified that the address of one of the examination centres has been wrongly printed.

Candidates who will be appearing for UPSEE 2017 at the centre in Lucknow with the code “194” should check the address printed on their admit cards and re-print it in case it is wrong. The actual address is “Lucknow Institute of Technology, Near CRPF Centre, BIJNORBANTHARA ROAD, Lucknow – 226002”.

The wrongly printed address was “Maharana Institute of Technology, Near CRPF Centre, BIJNOR-BANTHARA ROAD, Lucknow – 226002”.

The examination will take place on April 16, 2017.

Exam schedule:

– The BTech, BArch, BPharmacy (OMR test; Papers 1, 2, 3 and 4) exams will take place on April 16.

– The BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BTech second year direct entry, BPharma (Computer-based; papers 5, 6, 7 and 8) papers will be held on April 22.

– The MBA, MCA, Direct entry second year MCA (computer based; papers 9, 10 and 11) will take place on April 23, 2017.

Steps to download the UPSEE 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website of the UPSEE exam (upsee.nic.in)

– Click on the link to the UPSEE admit card in the new page.

– Enter application number and password and click on “Submit”

– Sign in to the site when required.

– Save your admit card, take a print out and remember to carry it in the exam hall.

