UPTU UPSEE 2017: Last date to fill the application form, check here

UPTU UPSEE 2017: The last date to fill the application for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 is on March 5, 2017. Clearing the exam will gain the candidates admission into degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges. Candidates can apply from the official UPSEE website.

UPSEE is supervised by the Central Admission Board (CAB) and conducted by the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. Candidates should apply before 5 pm on Sunday. The University has also provided a toll free helpline. Candidates can call 1800-180-0161 for any queries.

Steps to apply for UPSEE 2017:

– Go to the official UPSEE website (upsee.nic.in).

– Scroll down and click on either “Apply For Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination – 2017 for UG” or “Apply For Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination – 2017 for PG”.

– Fill in your application number and password, then enter the security Pin provided.

– Click on “Sign in”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

– Download a copy of the application form and take a print-out of the same for further reference.

