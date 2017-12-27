UPSEE 2018 exam dates revised, check out the new schedule here

The exam dates for UPSEE 2018 have been changed and according to the new schedule, the exam will be conducted on April 29, May 5 and 6. The exam dates for UPSEE 2018 have been changed and according to the new schedule, the exam will be conducted on April 29, May 5 and 6.

UPSEE 2018: The exam dates for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) have been revised and according to the new schedule, the exam will be conducted on April 29 (undergraduate courses) and May 5 and 6 (postgraduate courses). The notification regarding the same has been released at the official website – upsee.nic.in. The state level entrance exam will be conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university. Earlier, the dates for the exams were April 15, 21 and 22.

All those aspirants who are interested in appearing for the exam are required to register themselves at the website. Online registration for the same is likely to commence from January third week. Moreover, Aadhaar card has been made mandatory for the same.

Admission will be provided to the following courses:

— BTech/BArch/BPharm

— BHMCT/BFAD/BFA/MBA/MCA

— Second year of BTech/BPharm/MCA (lateral entry)

Exam dates

This year the examination was conducted on April 16. Prabhakar Bindal of Meerut bagged the first place in UPSEE-2017, Rohan Gupta of Lucknow got the second rank, and Divyansh Choudhary of Greater Noida came third. More than three lakh students appeared for the entrance exam.

The question paper had 150 questions, with 50 questions each on physics, chemistry and mathematics. The duration of the exam was three hours. The cut-off percentage of marks in UPSEE 2017 for the merit of successful candidates was 25 per cent (20 per cent for SC/ST) as per UP state government order.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Over 78 per cent qualify UPSEE 13