UPSEE 2018: Exam dates announced, registration to begin soon

UPSEE 2018: The exam dates for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) have been released by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on the official website – upsee.nic.in. All those candidates who would be appearing for the same may check the entire schedule at the website itself. The state level entrance examination is held for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh (previously known as Mahamaya Technical University).

Exam dates

As per HT report, AKTU registrar OP Rai has said that the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 15 (Sunday) and that for postgraduate courses will be conducted on April 21 (Saturday) and 22 (Sunday). He added that this has been done to avoid a clash and that the affiliated institutes are kept in the loop and don’t hold their semester/year-end or any other examinations on the same dates.

Registration

The official notification regarding the online registration will be out anytime soon. Moreover, Aadhaar card has been made mandatory for the same.

This year the examination was conducted on April 16. Prabhakar Bindal of Meerut bagged the first place in UPSEE-2017, Rohan Gupta of Lucknow got the second rank, and Divyansh Choudhary of Greater Noida came third. More than three lakh students appeared for the entrance exam.

The question paper had 150 questions, with 50 questions each on physics, chemistry and mathematics. The duration of the exam was three hours.

