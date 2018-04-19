UPSEE 2018 admit card to release tomorrow at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE 2018: The examination will be held on April 29 for admission to First Year of B Tech courses, B.Arch. / B.Des. / B.Pharm. /BHMCT/BFAD/BFA UPSEE 2018: The examination will be held on April 29 for admission to First Year of B Tech courses, B.Arch. / B.Des. / B.Pharm. /BHMCT/BFAD/BFA

UPSEE 2018: The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance offline examination is scheduled to be released tomorrow, April 20. The examination will be held on April 29 for admission to First Year of B Tech courses, B.Arch. / B.Des. / B.Pharm. /BHMCT/BFAD/BFA. The state level entrance exam will be conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university.

As per reports, nearly 1.78 lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination. UPSEE counselling 2018 process will start from June 25, 2018 onwards. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for the qualified candidates. The aspirants have to first register online and then the AKTU will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores.

UPSEE 2018: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website, upsee.nic.in

Click on download admit card

Enter registration number/ roll number

Admit card will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The examination will be conducted at various centes of Uttar Pradesh, Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Ghaziabad, and other centres. The online examination is scheduled to be held at Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bareilly, and other centres.

For detailed information on list of examination centres, click here

UPSEE 2018 eligibility criteria:

Age: There is no age limit for admission to the courses covered in UPSEE-2018.

Education: The candidates should have completed their 10+2 or intermediate exam from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board or university.

They should have scored a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent with physics and mathematics as subjects studied by them without getting grace marks. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category need to secure an aggregate of 40 per cent in their 10+2.

Moreover, the students should have studied one of the following subjects – Biology, Chemistry or Biotechnology as an optional subject. For BTech Biotechnology programme, the aspirant should have studied biotechnology or chemistry as optional subjects.

About UPSEE

Conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU, it is a state level undergraduate engineering entrance exam for admission to 1.50 lakh seats including around 4,000 government college seats.

