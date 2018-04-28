UPSC results 2017: Topper Anudeep Durishetty says it is a dream come true

Anudeep Durishetty is currently working as Assistant Commissioner (Central GST) in Jeedimetla division of Medchal Commissionerate in Hyderabad. Anudeep Durishetty is currently working as Assistant Commissioner (Central GST) in Jeedimetla division of Medchal Commissionerate in Hyderabad.

UPSC results 2017: After Cracking the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2013, Telangana’s Anudeep Durishetty was ecstatic after topping the Civil Services Exam 2017, results for which were released by the Union Public Service Commission on its website on Friday.

“This is a dream come true, really. I am ecstatic… It will take some time to sink in. It was my dream, since I graduated, to become an IAS officer,’’ 27-year-old Durishetty told The Indian Express.

“I first appeared for civil services in 2013 and became an IRS officer in December 2014. I took a break in 2016 and prepared for the 2017-18 examination. I can’t explain in words how happy I am today to have topped (the examination),’’ he said.

Durishetty, who hails from Metpally in Telangana’s Karimnagar district, is currently working as Assistant Commissioner (Central GST) in Jeedimetla division of Medchal Commissionerate in Hyderabad. He recently completed a training at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics.

A student of BITS (Pilani), from where he completed engineering in Electronics and Instrumentation in 2011, Durishetty worked for a year as product quality analyst with Google before he cracked civil services examination in October 2014 for the first time.

Son of a retired Additional Assistant Engineer with electricity board of Telangana, Durishetty said credited his parents, especially his father, for his success.

“My parents are my pillars of strength. My father is a role model for me… He comes from a remote village in Telangana, but through sheer hard work he came up in life. He is the one who taught me to persevere in life till success is achieved… All the credit (for my success) goes to my parents,’’ he said. Durishetty’s mother Jyothi is a homemaker.

Celebrations also broke in Haryana’s Sonepat, where Anu Kumari, a mother of four-year-old son, has secured second rank in the all-India examination.

Kumari, who did her B Sc (Honours) from Delhi University, Kumari holds an MBA from IMT Nagpur in Finance and Marketing and was working in the private sector before cracking the civil service exams. But she remained dissatisfied with the job.

“I constantly felt like something was missing in my previous job, so I decided to take the plunge. It appeared that my entire life will over running after money. I thought if something has to be done, then I have to be a part of the system. The private sector is always open to me. But I’m glad I wouldn’t have to return to it now,” said Kumari.

Urging all female aspirants, she said: “Just go out there and realise your dreams. If women get empowered, at least 50 per cent of our population will get empowered.”

A total of 990 names have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Out of the 990 selected candidates, 476 are from the General category, 275 OBC, 165 from the Scheduled Castes and 74 from the Scheduled Tribes.

The civil services main examination was held in October 2017 and the complete results are available at upsconline.nic.in.

