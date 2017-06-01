UPSC results Top 100: None from Panchkula makes it

This time, Panchkula girl Navya Singla secured the 102nd rank in the UPSC results. This time, Panchkula girl Navya Singla secured the 102nd rank in the UPSC results.

THE RESULTS of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) brought disappointment for the city as there was no candidate who figured in the list of top 100 successful candidates. Every year, Tricity students have been bagging positions in the top 50 of the elite category of the services. This time, Panchkula girl Navya Singla secured the 102nd rank in the UPSC results. Singla, a resident of Sector 8, completed her masters in economics from JNU this month.

“This was my first attempt and I had devoted one full year for this. I feel a little disappointed as by just two positions, I couldn’t figure in the top 100, but you see this examination is subjective,” Singla said. Singla’s father Dr Suresh Singla is an orthopaedic surgeon while her mother is professor at a dental college in Baddi.

IPS Anshu Singla, who is under training and posted as Station House Officer of Sector 20 police station, Panchkula, secured the rank of 157th this time. In the last five years, candidates have made the city proud. Last year, two city students had bagged 40 and 58 positions while in 2015, six candidates figured in the top 100 with Abhijeet Kaplish coming 15th. In 2014, there were three people in the top 100 with 39th rank going to the city. In 2013 again, four candidates from Tricity had made it to the list of top 100 successful candidates.

In 2012, city lad Prince Dhawan had bagged the third position in India, followed by Sanyam Aggarwal, who came 12th. There were nine students, who made it to the top 100.

