UPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply online through official website upsconline.nic.in before June 28, 2018

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Dholpur House, has invited applications for direct recruitment. Interested, eligible candidates can apply through the official website upsconline.nic.in before June 28, 2018. Direct recruitment will be done for the posts of Assistant Director, Livestock Officer, Senior Instructor, Airworthiness Officer, Director (Conservation), Deputy Legislative Counsel, Superintendent Translation, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The last date for submission of online applications is June, 28th, 2018.

Vacancy details

Assistant Director (SC) in Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries: 1

Livestock Officer (UR) in Central Cattle Breeding Farm, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries: 1

Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture) (UR-01) in Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries: 1

Airworthiness Officer (SC-07, ST-04, OBC-07, UR-23) in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation

Director (Conservation) (UR) in Archaeological Survey of India: 1

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch): 1

Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch): 2

Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: (SC) Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research: 2

Professor (Applied Art) in College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education: 3

Professor (Painting) (UR) in College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education: 2

Professor (Sculpture) (UR) in College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education: 1

Associate Professor (Applied Art) in College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education: 4

Associate Professor (Painting) (UR) in College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education: 3

Assistant Professor (Applied Art) (UR) in College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education: 5

Assistant Professor (Painting) in College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education: 2

Assistant Professor (Sculpture) in College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education: 3

Educational qualification

Eligibility criteria:

Assistant Director: Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. 2 years of experience in management of large size poultry farm, having a flock size of five thousand birds or higher is required.

Livestock Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture with Animal Science. 2 years of experience in any cattle farm under the Veterinary or Agriculture Department of a central government or state government or of a registered cooperative society in the field of management and breeding of livestock is required.

Senior Instructor: Bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture. 3 years of experience in the shipping industry in the field of shipbuilding or ship repair is required.

Airworthiness Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or an engineering degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication. Possession of a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License is a must. Minimum 3 years of aircraft maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an aircraft maintenance organisation is required.

Director (Conservation): Degree in Civil Engineering or in Architecture. 10 years of experience in actual execution of civil works including maintenance of building under government or a semi-government department or in a well established private firm.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: Master’s degree in Law (LLM). The candidate should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of eight years.

Superintendent Translation: Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB). The candidate should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of 4 years.

Professor: An eminent scholar with PhD qualification (s) in concerned discipline with 10 years of experience.

Associate Professor: An eminent scholar with PhD qualification(s) in concerned discipline with 5 years of experience.

Assistant Professor: Bachelors and Masters degree in concerned discipline.

Pay scale

Assistant Director: Pay Scale: Level 7 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Livestock officer: Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4600

Senior Instructor: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs 5400 in PB-3.

Airworthiness Officer: Level 10 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Director (Conservation): Level 12 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted.

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch): Level 12 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch: Level 10 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted

Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics:: Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 10,000.

Professor (Painting): Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 10,000.

Professor (Sculpture): Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 10,000.

Associate Professor (Applied Art): Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 9,000.

Associate Professor (Painting): Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs. 9,000.

Assistant Professor (Applied Art): Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in PB-3 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 6,000.

Assistant Professor (Painting): Rs 15,600 to Rs 39100 in PB-3 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 6,000.

Three Assistant Professor (Sculpture): Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in PB-3 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 6,000.

How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website — UPSConline.nic.in before the last date i.e June 28, 2018. Candidate needs to click on the link “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”. Then click on the link of the post you are applying for. Follow all the instructions shown on your computer screen and fill your details. Press submit. Your application form will be displayed. Correct if any corrections are required. Download your application form and take a print of the same for the further use.

Application fee

Rs 25 to be paid through cash/online at SBI. No fee to be levied for SC/ ST/ PH/ women candidates.

