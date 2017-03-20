UPSC CDS I exam 2017: Results declared, check details here

UPSC CDS I exam 2017: Of the many candidates who appeared for the paper, 8548 have qualified. UPSC CDS I exam 2017: Of the many candidates who appeared for the paper, 8548 have qualified.

UPSC CDS I exam 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for part one of the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam 2017. The results are finally available on the official UPSC website from where candidates can find out if they have qualified.

The exam was conducted by the UPSC on February 5, 2017. Of the many candidates who appeared for the paper, 8548 have qualified. The roll numbers for the qualified candidates have been provided in a PDF list. Those whose roll numbers are on the list can head to the interview round which will be conducted by the Service Selection Board.

Candidates who clear the interviews will begin their term at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, in January, 2018; the Indian Naval Academy, Kerala, in January, 2018; the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad in February,2018; the Officers Training Academy, Chennai in April, 2018 and; the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, in

April, 2018 .

Read | UPSC Civil Services exam: No proposal for more weightage to General Studies, says minister

The UPSC also announced that all official documents have to within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview . This should not be later than November 13, 2017 for AFA, January 1, 2018 for IMA and January 1, 2018 for Indian Naval Academy (April 1, 2018 in case of SSC).

The mark sheets for candidates who have not qualified will be made available within 15 days of the release of “the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview)”.

Steps to download the UPSC CDS 1 2017 results:

– Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in).

– Click on the link to the notification “Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination(I), 2017”.

– Click on the link to the PDF provided.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on UPSC, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd