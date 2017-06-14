UPSC NDA NA results 2016 declared at upsc.gov.in, marksheets to release in 15 days

UPSC NDA NA results 2016: The results have been prepared without taking into account the medical examinations. UPSC NDA NA results 2016: The results have been prepared without taking into account the medical examinations.

UPSC NDA NA results 2016: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA NA) entrance exam and 548 candidates have qualified. Candidates can check their result from the official website of the UPSC.

The exam was conducted on September 18, 2016 followed by interview rounds. Those who have cleared the paper are eligible for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA and NA. This will be the 138th course of the NDA while it is the NA’s 100th course. Both the courses will commence in July, 2017. Read | UPSC NDA/ NA exam (II) 2017: Notification released, apply by June 30, click here

Details about the courses will be available at the following sites:

joinindianarmy.nic.in

nausena‐bharti.nic.in

careerairforce.nic.in

The results have been prepared without taking into account the medical examinations. The mark sheets will be available at the official site in 15 days. Read | UPSC Civil Services topper Nandini KR scores 55.3 per cent, click here

UPSC NDA NA results 2016- Here’s how to check your results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification that reads as “Final Result: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2016”.

Step 3: Follow the link to the PDF provided in the new page that opens.

Step 4: Scroll down the PDF and check for your roll number. Use ctrl + F to make the search quicker.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the results page for further reference.

