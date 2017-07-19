UPSC NDA/ NA result 2017 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC had conducted the examination on April 23 UPSC had conducted the examination on April 23

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for the National Defence Academy (NDA) NA (Indian Naval Academy) examination on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted by the Commission on April 23, 2017. Those who clear the written examinations and the interview round will get admission into the three sections of the NDA — the Army, Navy and Air Force. The NDA NA examination was held in 41 centres.

UPSC NDA/ NA 2017 result, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the link under the ‘What’s New’ section that says ‘Result – National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) Examination, 2017’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the result link.

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying selected candidates roll number. Check your result

Candidates have to now register themselves online on the Indian Army recruiting website – joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result. These candidates would then be allotted selection centres and dates of SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered e-mail ID.

Successful candidates have to submit their original certificates that verify their age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the interview. Candidates can access their mark sheets on upsc.gov.in, 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after concluding SSB Interviews. The mark sheets will be available on the website for a period of 30 days.

