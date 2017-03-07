UPSC NDA/ NA prelims 2017: Tips and strategies to crack exam

UPSC NDA/ NA 2017: Do not attempt any question that, you believe, will take more than a minute in the first round UPSC NDA/ NA 2017: Do not attempt any question that, you believe, will take more than a minute in the first round

UPSC NDA/ NA 2017: The National Defence Academy (NDA) NA (Indian Naval Academy) examination (I), 2017, is scheduled to be held on April 23. The examination is being conducted by the UPSC for admission into the Indian Army, navy, and air force wings of the NDA.

Exam pattern

The written examination will have two papers — Paper (I) mathematics and Paper (II) general ability test. Following diagram will explain the contents of these two papers with marking scheme:

Exam pattern for UPSC NDA/ NA 2017 Exam pattern for UPSC NDA/ NA 2017

It can be observed that mark per question in mathematics is 2.5 marks and mark per question in general ability test is four marks.

Paper (II) general ability test will have the following two sections:

Note that general knowledge section contains questions from science too. Following is the mark-wise breakup of general knowledge section — physics (100 marks), chemistry (60 marks), general science (40 marks), Indian history (mostly modern Indian history, that is, Indian freedom movement, etc, 80 marks), geography (80 marks), and current affairs (40 marks).

Strategies to crack NDA examination 2017

(1) Balancing the preparation: You still have almost 45 days to prepare for this examination. Most of the times, we have found that students keep preparing for the areas in which they are good at and ignoring the other areas making themselves believe that they are not good at it.

This is quite counterproductive. There will be easy to moderate to difficult questions in all the sections. If you have not balanced your preparation judiciously, you will end up attempting the difficult question (with less probability of getting solved) than the easy ones in some other section (with more probability of getting solved). Overall, this will drag your score down.

In addition, never start a concept/chapter with the objective of just “finishing” it. Rather, the objective should be deriving the knowledge out of it.

Once you have taken care of the aforementioned point comes the need of taking the mock papers. Remember that even cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used to go for a net practice before every match. It is not that he was not aware of handling any particular bowler or ball but practice keeps you alert.

(2) Attempt the paper: You may love physics or chemistry as a subject. But, the idea behind an examination is not to get emotionally attached to a question. If there is a question from English section easier than the question from physics, attempt the easier question. Objective is to maximise the score in each of the papers.

(3) Solving the paper: It is advisable to solve the examination paper in two rounds. In the first round of approximately 30 minutes, you should have solved all the easy questions and scanned the whole paper to identify the questions that you are going to attempt in the second round.

Do not attempt any question that, you believe, will take more than a minute in the first round. Rather, you can mark these questions to be attempted in the second round. Within the first 30 minutes (round 1), you should have identified the questions in following three categories:

Category (a): Easy questions — solutions are clear until the end. Most of these questions would have been answered by you so far (in round 1).

Category (b): Moderate questions—you have the basic idea of solving these questions, but the end solution is not clear. Attempt these questions after finishing all the questions in category (a).

Category (c): Difficult questions—you do not have any idea how to solve these questions. Salute these questions, and let them go.

(4) Attempt memory-based questions: Questions from Indian history, geography, current affairs, and vocabulary will be memory-based (30 questions will be from antonyms, synonyms, and fill in the blanks, which are quite easy questions in nature).

This is approximately of 280–300 marks of total 900 marks. In other words, approximately one-third of the paper comprises memory-based questions. While attempting these questions, use elimination technique to mark the answer but avoid wild guessing anywhere in the paper.

