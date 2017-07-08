UPSC NDA/ NA exam result 2017 to be declared soon at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA and NA exam was held in April UPSC NDA and NA exam was held in April

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the result for the National Defence Academy (NDA) NA (Indian Naval Academy) examination on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official UPSC website.

The exam was conducted by the Commission on April 23, 2017. Those who clear the written examinations and the interview round will get admission into the three sections of the NDA — the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The NDA NA examination will take place in 41 centres across India and candidates should note that there will not be any paper admit cards issued. Candidates should download the admit cards early to avoid a rush to the server.

UPSC NDA/ NA 2017 result, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the link under the ‘What’s New’ section that says ‘Result – National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) Examination, 2017’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the result link.

Step 4: A page will display with an option between registration id and roll number. Pick one.

Step 5: Enter the details like registration id or roll number, date of birth and captcha in the field provided and get your result.

