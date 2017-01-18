UPSC NDA NA exam (I) 2017: Notification out, apply by February 10

UPSC will conduct the examination on April 23. Express Photo UPSC will conduct the examination on April 23. Express Photo

UPSC has invited eligible candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2017. The online applications has to filled upto February 10, 2017 till 6 pm.

The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the examination on April 23, 2017 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 139th Course, and for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2018.

A total number of 390 vacancies will be filled after the recruitment procedure. National Defence Academy has 335 (208 for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force) seats while Naval Academy will fill 55 posts.

Steps to apply for NDA/ NA examination 2017

Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

Click on ‘online application for various examinations of UPSC’

NDA/ NA notification will open

Read the instructions carefully

Registration is divided in two parts

In part I registration, candidate will have to fill basic information.

Part-II registration includes filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination centre, uploading of photograph and signature and agreeing to declaration.

Application fee: The candidates have to pay Rs 100 for the application form.

Selection procedure:

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board.

