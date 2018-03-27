UPSC NDA/ NA 2018 exam admit card out, download at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA admit cards are available at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in UPSC NDA admit cards are available at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA admit card 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2018. All those who are have applied for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be held on April 22 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, for the 141th course, and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2019. Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview.

UPSC has on January released the notification to fill a total of 415 posts of which 208 positions in Army, 60 in the Indian Navy, 92 in the Air Force and 55 in the Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme).

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy II exam 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log in to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: There will be a link to download the e-admit card

Step 5: Click on it

Step 6: Read the important instructions and click on yes written below

Step 7: A page will display with an option asking registration ID and roll number

Step 8: Click on the desired section

Step 9: The admit card will appear, download and take a print out.

Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. The candidate has to enter the examination hall 20 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination

Selection procedure

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Last year, the NDA NA I was conducted on April 23.

Examination cities

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

