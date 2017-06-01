UPSC merit list has 14 from Jammu & Kashmir, highest

FOR THE first time, 14 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have passed the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Among these, Bilal Mohidin, 31, who hails from Haripora Unisoo village in North Kashmir’s Langate area, has bagged the 10th position. Mohidin, an Indian Forest Service officer, is currently posted in Lucknow. In 2012, he ranked 15th in the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) exam. Two years later, he got into the Indian Forest Service.

“I was hopeful, but couldn’t believe it when I was told that I had come 10th,” Mohidin told The Indian Express from Lucknow. “I came to know when members on the J&K civil services WhatsApp group started congratulating me,” he said.

Mohidin said this was his fourth attempt. “There is one notified seat for J&K cadre and I hope that I get that seat as I want to serve my people,” he said. “My father, who retired as a KAS officer, was my inspiration,” he said. While his sister is a teacher, one brother works as a doctor in Boston, and another is a joint director in the state science and technology department.

“Besides my parents, the credit also goes to my wife, who is an officer in the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS),” he said.

Among the other 13 from the state is Fakhurudin, 30, a dentist from Bemina locality in Srinagar. “I worked hard for three years, without any coaching,” he said, adding that more youths were inclined to attempt the UPSC exam due to rising unemployment.

Bisma Qazi, an engineer from Rambagh Srinagar, is also in the list. Last year, 12 candidates from the state passed the exam.

