UPSC IES prelims exam 2017 results declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES exam 2017: The examination was held to fill approximately 440 engineering positions UPSC IES exam 2017: The examination was held to fill approximately 440 engineering positions

UPSC IES results 2017: The results of Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination 2017 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Commission conducted the preliminary examination on January 8, 2017 to fill approximately 440 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

The qualified candidates will have to appear in the Engineering Services (main) Examination, 2017 scheduled to held on May 14, 2017. The candidates can check their results following the steps written below.

Steps to check UPSC IES results 2017:

Log on to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the “What’s new” section on the right hand side, click on the Indian Engineering Services 2017 results link

A new page will open. Here, go to “Click here” link

A pdf file will open showing names of successful candidates

Check and if needed, take a print out

Vacany details of UPSC IES results 2017:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Age criteria: A candidate must be 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the January 1, 2017. Age relaxation for reserved categories is granted as per the rules.

Read | UPSC Civil Services exam 2017: Official notification out, prelims on June 18

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd