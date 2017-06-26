UPSC IES Main exam 2017 results declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES 2017 result is published on the official website UPSC IES 2017 result is published on the official website

UPSC IES results 2017: The results of Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination 2017 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the preliminary examination on May 14, 2017 to fill approximately 440 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

The interview of candidates who have qualified for the personality test is likely to be held during July-August, 2017 onwards. The candidates can check their results by following the steps written below.

UPSC IES results 2017, here’s how to check:

Steps 1: Log on to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Steps 2: On the homepage, under the “What’s new” section on the right hand side, click on the Indian Engineering Services 2017′ results link

Steps 3: A new page will open. Here, go to “Click here” link

Steps 4: A pdf file will open showing names of successful candidates

Steps 5: Check and if needed, take a print out

As per an official notification, the successful candidates have to bring their original certificates with respect to their age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc at the time of the personality test.

They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions before appearing in the personality test boards available on the website of the Commission.

